Barbara Miller Reich

A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Miller Reich will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel.

Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer and Son Funeral Home.

Barbara Miller Reich, 84, of Forest Hill, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in her residence.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ray Reich; her parents, Ben and Anna Miller; brother, Ben Miller; three sisters, Anita Tarver, Cuma Lee Domingues and Rena Truxillo; son-in-law, Blane Normand; and one grandson, Ben Harper.

Barbara was a pillar of strength to her family and husband Ray. As an integral part of the family business, Ray Reich Trucking Company, Barbara seamlessly juggled the responsibilities of home and work. She loved entertaining and being with her large family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Barbara was also devoted to her faith. She was a member of Mary, Mother of Jesus Church for 63 years where she attended daily mass. As a member of the Carlow Choir, Barbara sang for St. Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. Together with her husband, their love for travel took them to 48 states, Canada, and Mexico. She cherished her time spent with her sisters. Barbara was one of 9 girls who traveled to Rome, France, and the Holy Lands and took yearly retreats at Our Lady of the Oaks in Grand Coteau. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Christus Cabrini Hospital for over 30 years. A longtime resident of Forest Hill, Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Robert Reich and wife, Jan, of Forest Hill, Chuck Reich and wife, Janet, of Woodworth, Debbie Harper and husband, Jim, of Cheneyville, Angie Normand of Marksville, Tee Ray Reich and wife, Claudine, of Woodworth, and Terri Droddy and husband, Tim, of Lumberton, Texas; five sisters, Myrle Landry, Joyce Davis, Verne DiCristina, Irma Jones, and Bernetta Summers; along with 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be her grandsons, Joshua Reich, Trey Reich, Will Reich, Rob E. Reich, Jason Normand and John Paul Normand.

Honorary pallbearers will be Aidan Reich and Jordan Reich.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Mary, Mother of Jesus Catholic Church, where she was a member for 63 years, at P.O. Box 408, Woodworth, LA 71485.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Reich Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com .