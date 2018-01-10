BCS celebrates Decade Day for Homecoming Week
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Students of Bethel Christian School (BCS) are celebrating Homecoming week with theme dress up days. On Wednesday, students from pre-k to high school dressed in their favorite retro style for Decades Day.
High school students practiced their pep rally routine, which was held this morning, in preparation for the Homecoming game this evening, Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m in the BCS gym.
Pre-k students danced and sang along to a classroom activity dressed in their favorite looks from the past
Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=45167
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Jan 10 2018. Filed under News
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry