Betty Ann Young Fondren

LAKE ARTHUR – Born Aug. 13, 1943, Betty Ann Young Fondren passed away Jan. 6, 2018, surrounded by family.

Graveside services honoring Betty’s life will be held at Doucet Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m.

Betty made her life as a Naval wife, supporting and traveling with her Naval officer husband and loving mother. She was a mom to more than just her own children. While working at her children’s school lunchroom, many of the students knew her simply as “Mom” and she loved it. She loved crocheting and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Renée (Kevin Cook) Fondren; brothers, Charlie and Wilson Young; special sister-in-law, Molly Young; special niece, Sarah Foreman; special nephew, Jamie Young; special great-nephew, Jacobe Young; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great great-nieces and great great-nephews; her dog, Chyna; and her grand-dog, Kattie.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dora Gary Young; her husband, Jack Fondren; her son, Daniel Fondren; as well as many brothers and sisters.

