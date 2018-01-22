Betty Lois Morgan Trahan

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Betty Lois Morgan Trahan, 82, of Jennings announces her passing from this life on Jan. 16, 2018 at the age of 82.

Funeral services will be held at First Church of Christ in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at First Church of Christ in Jennings on Saturday, Jan. 20. from 9 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m.

Betty was born in Jennings to Walter Morgan and Erma Lois McKague Morgan on July 6, 1935. Betty was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She also loved to work in her garden, entertain family and friends, and travel. Betty also was a member of the Jennings Pink Ladies and the Blue Angels, which she enjoyed greatly. She will also be remembered by numerous others by her life and her love. Her smile and love were like a ray of sunshine.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Fred Bennett Trahan of Jennings; her two sons, John Edward (Vickie) Trahan and Walter Paul Trahan; her two daughters, Freida (Roy) Platt and Kiki Hardy; her two sisters, Vickie (Dale) Boren and Bonnie (Melvin) Schulthess; as well as her 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Erma Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Betty’s name to the American Heart Association or Samaritan’s Purse.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.