Clara Belle Dugas

LAKE ARTHUR – It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Clara Belle Dugas announces her passing from this life on Jan. 2, 2018, at the age of 88.

Funeral services honoring Clara’s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bradley Swire, Cletis Dugas and Shantay Daigle officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home beginning Thursday, Jan. 4, from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Clara was born in Jennings to Hazard Dugas and Ida Baker Dugas on June 25, 1929.

She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to the care of her family. Clara loved to sew, read, listen to music and do crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Clara is survived by her two daughters, Darnell Dennise (Bennett) Duhon of Lake Arthur and Donna Ann (Wade) Harper of Lake Charles; her four grandchildren, Shane Lege, Sabrina LaComb, Amanda Sheely and Barton Lege; her 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas Wilbert Dugas of Lake Arthur; and her sister, Genevieve (Harold) Harrison of Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Hazard and Ida Dugas; Dennis M. Denson, Jr; and her brother, Floyd Dugas.

Carrying Clara to her final resting place will be Barton Lege, Paige LaComb, Weldon Schexnider, David LaComb, Timothy Fontenot and Cletis Dugas.

