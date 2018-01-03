Courts must uphold rights of all Americans

Former Oregon bakery owners Aaron and Melissa Klein are facing an estimated $135,000 judgement for citing religious beliefs when declining to make a wedding cake for Rachel and Lauren Bowman-Cryer. When looking at the facts of the case, though, it seems the Kleins are the ones ultimately being denied their rights.

Five years ago, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries found the Kleins in violation of a state law that protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. They ordered the Kleins to pay the Bowman-Cryers “emotional distress” damages. The Kleins appealed in March 2017, saying the bureau violated their rights as artists to free speech, religious freedom and due process. The Oregon Court of Appeals sided with the bureau. Now the Kleins are hoping to take the case to the US Supreme Court.

While no person should face discrimination in the workplace or government because of their sexual orientation, neither should any American be forced to compromise their religious beliefs, as long as those beliefs do not pose harm to another person or violate law.

When Kentucky’s Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis refused to issue marriage licenses in 2015 to same-sex couples, she cited her religious beliefs. However, Davis had chosen to work a state job that required her to carry out duties based on state laws. If she was convicted about compromising her beliefs, she should have resigned from a job that she knew required her to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples. By citing her beliefs in this situation, she was violating state and federal law.

The Kleins, however, owned a private business. They were not discriminating against the Bowman-Cryers for employment, housing or public accommodations. The Bowman-Cryers had other establishments and individuals to hire to create their wedding cake. The Kleins did not want to use their talents and private business to celebrate a union that they believe contradicts their religious beliefs. In exercising their rights to religious freedoms, the Kleins were not preventing the Bowman-Cryers from exercising their right to marry.

And, to be qfrank, forcing anyone to pay a six-figure judgement over cake is ridiculous.

Ultimately, no rights of the Bowman-Cryers’ were violated. The couple was able to marry and, chances are, they had cake at their ceremony. The Kleins’ rights were violated, however.

If American courts want to uphold the rights of Americans, they must uphold the rights of all Americans.