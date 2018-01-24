Desdemona ‘Des’ Landry

February 13, 1937 – January 22, 2018

ELTON – Mrs. Desdemona “Des” Landry, 80, passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, with Monsignor Groth officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 8 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.

Interment will follow in St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Reed Funeral Home of Kinder.

She was a native and resident of Elton. Mrs. Des was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was an Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also a member of Ladies Altar Society and a member of Friends of St. Paul Cemetery Committee. She was very active, and volunteered and held several positions for the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

Mrs. Des was the first female to be recognized and awarded Hotel Operator for Louisiana, United States, and International in 1987. She was known for her generous heart and had a smile for everyone. Mrs. Des was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

She ws preceded in death by two children, Velinda Gale Fruge and Kenneth Craig Landry Sr.; her granddaughter, Miranda Nicole Richer; two brothers, John “Red” Joseph Deshotel and Daniel Deshotel; and her parents, Eda and Joseph Deshotel Jr.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 54 years, Paul L. Landry; two children, Ricky Dale Landry and wife Patricia of Port Allen and Vicky Landry Richer and husband John of Elton; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.reedfuneralhomeofkinder.com.