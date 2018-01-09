Dorothy Arabie Richard

CROWLEY – A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Arabie Richard, 83, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Dorothy Arabie Richard, 83, who died Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Jennings.

Fr. Charles McMillin, pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

A rosary will be recited at noon.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley under the direction of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Mrs. Richard was most passionate about caring for her husband and family. Sewing was also something she enjoyed as a hobby.

She is survived by her special niece, Jana Richard Hay of Lake Charles, whom she loved as a daughter; one sister, Martha Genin of New Orleans; numerous step-grandchildren that she considered her own; and multiple other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Joseph Richard.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.