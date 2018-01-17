Drivers chance icy roads, dozens crash

While dozens of crashes were reported across the parish due to drivers chancing icy roads, Jeff Davis fared well during the past two days’ winter weather.

Jennings Police Department Interim Chief Danny Semmes said that as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were at the scene of a one-vehicle crash. A few minor crashes were reported in the city between Tuesday night and early Wednesday but the chief said no