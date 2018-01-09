Gabriel Joseph Comeaux

Funeral services for Gabriel Joseph Comeaux, 77, of Welsh were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m.

A gathering of family of friends began on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, from 4 p.m. until the time of his service on Wednesday.

Gabriel was laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery following his service.

Gabriel Joseph Comeaux was born in Lafayette on Jan. 10, 1940, to Gabriel J. Comeaux Sr. and Pearl Godeaux Comeaux. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 7, 2018. Gabriel worked as a Rough Neck in the Oilfield. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Gabriel also loved spending time with his family and cooking. His favorite pass time was to sit with friends at Bourbon Street Café and watch sports. Gabriel was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gabriel is survived by his three sons, Brain Keith Comeaux (Michelle) of Hathaway, Michael Shane Comeaux of Jennings and Scotty Lane Comeaux (Tammy) of Hathaway; his two daughters, Bridgette Durio of Hathaway and Pamela Herndon (Sammy) of Hathaway; his brother, Jeffery “Boo” Comeaux of Hathaway; his sister, Mildred Bouley of Jennings; his 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Pearl Comeaux, Sr.; his wife, Mary Alice Hargrave Comeaux; his daughter, Debra Kay Comeaux; his Kim Randall Comeaux; his grandchild, Kim Randall Romero; and his great-grandchild, Harper Gage LaBouve.

Carrying Gabriel to his final resting place will be Trey Herndon, Michael Comeaux, Tannier Touchet, Ben Watson, Trent Comeaux, Ramsey Durio and Shannon Comeaux.

