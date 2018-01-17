George Louis Gary, Jr

The family and friends of George Louis Gary, Jr., are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Jan. 12, 2018, at the age of 61.

Memorial services will be held at Roanoke First Batist Church in Roanoke on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Darrell Hieronymus officiating.

George was born in Greenville, Miss., to George Louis Gary, Sr., and Rosemary Greer Gary on Oct. 9, 1956. George worked as a welder a job in which he loved. He loved riding motor cycles, and collecting guns. George especially loved spending time with all his family, and his grand dog, Axl. George was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

George is survived by his mother, Rosemary Greer Gary of Mendenhall, Miss.; his beloved wife, Mona Mott Gary of Jennings; his three daughters, Jamie LeJeune of Jennings, Jessica Gary of Jennings, and Kris Gary of Jennings; his granddaughter, Emma Gary of Jennings; his three brothers, Gerald Gary of Houston, Texas, Gentry Gary of Miss. and Garrett Gary of Miss.; his two sisters, Greer Duran (Steve) of Miss. and Geneva Beard of Lake Charles; his grand dog, Axl; his mother-in-law, Dot Mott; his three sisters-in-law, Janet (Mike) Lewallen, Gay Mott, Angie (Gary) Broome; and his two brothers-in-law, Keith (Marla) Mott and Chris Mott.

George was preceded in death by his father, George Louis Gary, Sr; his brother, Greg Gary; and his two sisters, Garnet Gary and Georgia Gary Sapp.

The family of George would to extend a very special Thank you to Dr. Mohammed Kahn, Heart of Hospice, and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital 2nd Floor Oncology.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.