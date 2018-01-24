Gerald W. Simon

Funeral services for Gerald W. Simon, 67, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Union Baptist Church, with Rev. Gerald Perkins officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will be in Peterson Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mr. Simon entered into eternal rest Jan. 17, 2018, in a local care center.

He was a member of Union Baptist Church..

Mr. Simon leaves to cherish his memories three children, Shaneka (Shawn) Simon, Gerald (Misty) Holden and Prentis Prudhomme; two brothers, Terry (Wanda) Simon and Kirk (Louwanda) Simon; five sisters, Linda Alfred, Michelle (Reginald) Sanders, Nordell (Milford) Reed, Lisa (Kenneth ) Charles and Deidre Sanders; stepfather, Elijah Sanders; nine grandchildren; Godchild, Shena Abraham; Godmother, Wener Carr; aunts, Joan Simon and Yvonne Celestine; and special friend, Virgina Stagg Simon.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie B. Sanders; and brothers, Kerry Simon and James Sanders.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.