Harold ‘Taco’ Rhodriguez

LAKE ARTHUR – Mr. Harold “Taco” Rhodriguez of Lake Arthur passed away Janu. 21, 2018.

He was born in Lake Charles to Frank and Marguerite Rhodriguez. Mr. Rhodriguez was a veteran of World War II and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific theatres of war.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Natalie “Natsy” Rhodriguez, and his son, John Michael Rhodriguez.

He is survived by his daughter, Flo Housewright of Ardmore, Okla.; and great-grandsons, Dalton and Drew.

In honor of his request, Mr. Rhodriguez will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those who wish to remember Mr. Rhodriguez with a donation are requested to consider the Salvation Army, Wounded Warrior’s Project or any charity of choice.

Special thanks to Jeff Davis MD Home Health Care and Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their excellent care of Taco.

