Ivan Lindy Johnson Evanoff

1931-2018

Ivan Lindy Johnson Evanoff, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Jan. 24, 2018, in Bakersfield, Calif., after taking a bad fall at home.

Ivan, fourth of the seven children of Pansy Clay and TE Johnson Evanoff, was born in Jennings on April 2, 1931.

Lindy was a talented high hurdler and graduated from Jennings High School in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-55. He moved to Taft in 1956 and then worked for Southern California Gas Company for 35 years retiring in 1987. Ivan embraced retirement with passion and was active with home improvement projects at his home and those of many others, developing soaps and medicinal lotions, gardening, building unique pieces of artistic craft, creating amazing culinary delights and spending as much time as possible with his six grandchildren.

His beloved grandchildren fondly recall many memories which would make him so very happy. Their wish to share some of these is a tribute to a man whose genuine regard for all humans made most feel special when he was around.

Poppo, as he was fondly called by us grandchildren, was a kind and joyful man who could bring happiness to anyone’s day, and was most always able to put a smile on faces or coax a giggle from all his family and friends. His friendly attitude and joyful demeanor will be dearly missed by all. I rarely had a conversation with Poppo that didn’t involve an intriguing story or left me with big smiles. I think one of my favorite parts is that even in the retelling of those stories other people would smile too. While there are infinite things I will never forget about my grandfather, I think his scent will forever trigger the most memories. His unique blends of essential oils in soap, lotions, and balms were nearly equal to his gardening skills. There wasn’t a fruit or flower that man couldn’t grow. Seasons change as do the things I see him in; today it’s a hummingbird, tomorrow it might be a gardenia, some days perhaps the smell of one of his rum cakes. Regardless, he will always be near us all, never goodbye for always, just goodbye for now. Poppo was always quick with smiles and surprised guffaws. He was quick to share his majestic citrus grown at home. Slow and sweet in what was often a 2 hour phone call, he was the ultimate jokester telling silly stories in disguised voices. He always knew how to make your heart smile from the inside out. He had a way of inspiring the inner child that many times lay dormant within us. And so his fond memory will live on in all who knew, and smelled, and loved him. Rest peacefully, Poppo, we love you!

Ivan Lindy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia; two children, Laura and her husband, Craig, and Jerry; five granddaughters, Erin, Cari, Lauren, Riah, Sofia; and favorite grandson, Alexander.

Special thanks to Hoffmann House staff and their services, which helped us greatly at a most difficult transition. God Bless you for providing an atmosphere of care and respect. Greenlawn Funeral Home of Bakersfield, Calif., is handling cremation services.

At Ivan’s request, no services are planned. However, a gathering of family and friends is being planned for sometime in the future to celebrate life and love.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family suggests taking a moment to share a smile or help someone in his memory and honor.