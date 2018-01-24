Jacquelynn Lopez LaBauve

Funeral services for Ms. Jacquelynn Lopez LaBauve, 53, of Jennings were held Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Albert Borel officiating.

Visitation for Ms. LaBauve began Sunday, Jan. 21, from 2-9 p.m., with a Scripture Service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel.

Burial followed in Lopez Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Ms. LaBauve was born on July 29, 1964, in Jennings to Clyde Joseph and Anna Mae LeBlanc Lopez. She was a 1982 Jennings High School graduate and a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Jacquelynn worked in the Petrochemical industry as a Certified Landman. She was a stagehand at numerous concerts which she enjoyed very much.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Peyton Alexis LaBauve of Memphis, Tenn.; her mother, Anna Mae LeBlanc Lopez of Jennings; two sisters, Carol and Susan Lopez, both of Jennings, and Judy (Charles) Vaughn of Montrose, Colo.; two brothers, Darrell (Jennifer) Lopez of Hathaway and Michael (Kim) Lopez of Waxahachie, Texas; and 25 nieces and nephews.

Ms. Lopez was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Joseph Lopez; and her husband, Damie Curt LaBauve.

Pallbearers were Michael Lopez, Darrell Lopez, Steven Labouve, Sr., Steven Labouve, Jr., William Lopez and Seth Greene.

Honorary pallbearers were Blaise Lopez and Charles Vaughn.

