Jarriel Lerone Palfrey Sr.

August 20, 1980 – January 17, 2018

“Lord, I will lift mine eyes to the hills; knowing my help is coming from you. Your Peace you give me, in time of the Storm. You are the Source of my Strength. Lord you are the Strength of my life. We lift our hands in total Praise to you.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, Jarriel “Moonie” Palfrey entered into eternal sleep.

Life Celebration Services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday Jan. 27.

Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m., with a Mass beginning at 11 a.m.

Following the service, Jarriel will be taken to his final resting place at OLPH Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Golden Gate Funeral Home of Dallas, Texas.

Jarriel Lerone Palfrey Sr. was born on Aug. 20, 1980, to the late Kenneth Pelican and Doris M. Palfrey of Jennings.

He enjoyed spending time with his kids, cutting hair, raising his pit bulls, football and chess. He graduated from Parkview Baptist High School in Sulphur. He was a member and baptized at OLPH Catholic Church. Jarriel will forever be remembered by his beautiful smile, the same smile that he wore until the end.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Doris M. Palfrey; his wife, Quiana Palfrey; his grandparents, Herman and Emma Pelican; his Godparents, Robin and Conkichi Walker; his kids, Janaiya Dartez, Trariel Palfrey, Donta Palfrey, Ja’Corien Palfrey, Javiel Palfrey, Kennon Palfrey, Kenneth Palfrey and Ailynn Gant, all of Jennings, Qui’Amie Randolph of Welsh, Jarriel Palfrey Jr. of Gueydan, Kaycee Robinson of Lake Arthur, and one unborn child of Jennings; his sister, Shena Rosette of Lake Charles; his Godsisters, Robin Walker, Katie Lyons and Shannon Davis, all of Jennings; his Godbrothers, Dominique Derouselle Sr. and Mcquinn Walker Sr. of Jennings; a special cousin, Andrea Gary; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Pelican Sr.; his brother, Kenneth Pelican Jr.; his grandparents, Ernest and Doris Palfrey Sr.; his uncle, Crnest Palfey; his stepfather, Reginald Harris; and his cousins, Harold Fontenot, Jawon Lennette and Zariah Thibodeaux.

