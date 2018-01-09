Jo Rita Klumpp

A Mass of Christian burial for Jo Rita Klumpp, 59 of Tee Mamou will be held at St. Jules Catholic Church on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at 2:30 p.m., with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Jo Rita will be laid to rest in Klumpp Family Cemetery.

Jo Rita was born in Jennings on Dec. 27, 1958, to Lee Earl Miller and Evelyn Miller. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 2, 2018. Jo Rita worked as a dealer in the casino. She loved playing in her Rose garden, doing arts and crafts, playing cards, and cooking for her family. She also loved her animals. Jo Rita was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jo Rita is survived by her son, Michael Miller of Fortuna, Calif.; her two brothers, Gregory Miller of Jennings and Cecil Miller of Crowley; her sister, Delinda Miller of Fortuna, Calif.; as well as her two grandchildren, Timothy and Lucas Miller of Fortuna, Calif.

Jo Rita now rests in Heaven with her parents, Lee and Evelyn Miller; her husband, Donovan Klumpp; and her granddaughter, Mikylie Miller.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net .