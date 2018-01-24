Johnie M. Price

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Johnie M. Price, 85, were held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in the chapel at Miguez Funeral in Lake Arthur, with Bro. Gene Richard officiating.

Visitation for Mr. Price was held from 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, and continued until 6 p.m. service time.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home at a later date.

Mr. Price passed away at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Jeff Davis Living Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Mr. Price was an avid fisherman, crawfisherman, hunter and gardener. He loved being on the water and he particularly enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered as a kind soul.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Ann Price of Sulphur; a son, Bobby Price and wife Cindy of Lake Arthur; four brothers, Franklin Price and wife Norma, Warren Price, Edwin “Nig” Price and wife Elma, James Price and wife Barbara; nine grandchildren; one step grandchild; 22 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty M. Price; one son, Glen Price, Sr.; two sisters, Lanah Price Wilhite and Elva “Nan” Price; and one brother, Alvin Price.

