Justin Zeno

Funeral services for Justin Zeno will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in St. Paul Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the church.

Justin was born March 6, 1989, in Jennings American Legion Hospital in Jennings to Curtis Zeno and Sarah Brooks.

He entered into eternal rest Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Dorothy Sonnier; and his sister, Kaylee Zeno.

To cherish his memories, he leaves his girlfriend, Silver Duhon of Jennings; his mother, Sarah Brooks of Lake Charles; father, Curtis Zeno, of Lake Arthur; one son, Justin Zeno, Jr. of Jennings; three daughters, Kindelynn Richard of Lake Charles, Harmonie Zeno of Crowley and Ivory Zeno of Jennings; four sisters, Kimberly and Daysha Zeno of Lake Charles, Felicia Zeno of Lake Arthur and Madeline Zeno of Jennings; six brothers, James Zeno, Christopher Zeno, Jasper Martin and James Zeno, all of Lake Arthur, Gage Zeno of Roanoke and Kayman Zeno of Marge.; one special cousin, Kiera White of Jennings; and a host of relatives and friends.