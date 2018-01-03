Kelly Meche Murray

The family of Kelly Meche Murray of Evangeline announces her passing from this life on Dec. 31, 2017, at the age of 43.

Funeral services for Kelly were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings today, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 3-9 p.m., with a Cursillo Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation resumed today, Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m.

Burial followed in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Evangeline.

Kelly was born in Beaumont, Texas, to Glenn G. Meche and Clara Hebert Meche on Jan. 19, 1974. Kelly’s calling in life was to be a nurse and, at the age of 22, she answered that calling then went on to become a nurse practitioner.

Kelly’s children were her life. She loved to create crafts and shop. Kelly was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kelly is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Meche of Evangeline; her special friend, Robert Richard of Welsh; her son, Parker A. Murray of Evangeline; her daughter, Caroline S. Richard of Evangeline; her two brothers, Keith G. Meche (Cathi) of Evangeline and Christopher A. Meche of Evangeline; her grandmother, Barbara B. Hebert of Evangeline; her niece, Christin (Jr.) Patino; and her great niece and nephew, Jaxon and Rosie.

Kelly was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clarence Hebert; and her paternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Placide Meche.

Carrying Kelly to her final resting place will be Cody Hebert, Dillion Hebert, Justin Meche, Michael Meche, Terry Hebert and Jachem Murray.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to help with the expenses for Kelly’s arrangements.

