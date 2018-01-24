Louise ‘Lucy’ Strother

Funeral services for Louise “Lucy” Strother, 75, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Brother Jake Hodge officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

Louise will be laid to rest in Mermentau Cemetery.

Louise was born in Mermentau on July 8, 1942, to Henry Inman and Auddie Morgan Inman. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 22, 2018. Louise was a fine Christian lady who had a huge heart. She loved everyone and always had a beautiful smile and expressive blue eyes. Louise loved to do crafts, go to church, and read the Bible. Louise was a kind and loving person who will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Kimberly and Tina Strother, both of Lake Arthur; adopted nephews, Alex, Cecil and Mark Inman; sisters, Helen Wardell, Daisy Edwards, Betty LeBlanc and Lorraine Lepretre; twin brother, Louis Inman, Sr. of Crowley; numerous nieces and nephews; and 42 foster children.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Auddie M. Inman; beloved husband, Daniel Strother; sister, Mary Smith; and brothers, Cecil and Alex Inman.

Carrying Louise to her final resting place in Mermentau Cemetery will be Austin Crader, Micah Crader, Casey LeBlanc, Louis Inman, Jr., Ricky Edwards and Darren Penn.

Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Inman, Ethan Inman and Donnie Wardell.

