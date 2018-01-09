Margaret Guilbeau Fontenot

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Margaret Guilbeau Fontenot announces her passing from this life on Jan. 6, 2018, at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will beheld at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. until the time of her services.

A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Mike Tramel at 11 a.m.

Margaret will be laid to rest in Lopez Cemetery.

Margaret was born in Jennings to Francis Hector Guilbeau and Ethel Kershaw Guilbeau on Aug. 3, 1937. She was a homemaker who devoted her love and time to her family. Margaret loved to cook, go to the casino and dance. She had a tremendous love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret will be tremendously missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret is survived by her sons, David (Estelle) Fontenot, Darrel (Tina) Fontenot and Dean (Donna) Fontenot, all of Hathaway; a daughter, Deborrah (Keith) Dixon of Jennings; half-brothers, Francis, Jr. Guilbeau and Carl Guilbeau both of Cameron; sister, Frances (Buddy) Meyers of Jennings; half-sister, Beluah Watkins of Hackberry; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, with three on the way.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Ethel K. Guilbeau; husband, Ivan Fontenot; brothers, John Guilbeau and Claude “Butch” Guilbeau; half-brother, Larry Guilbeau; and sisters, Theresa Gotreaux, Mary Quebodeaux, and Lou Ann Guilbeau.

Carrying Margaret to her final resting place in Lopez Cemetery will be David Fontenot, Darrel Fontenot, Dean Fontenot, Andrew Fontenot, Keith Dixon and Scotty Fontenot.

Honorary pallbearers will be Grant Crader, Clint Fontenot, Brett Fontenot and Kyler Fontenot.

