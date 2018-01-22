Mary Ann Hebert

A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Ann Hebert, 74, of Evangeline will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in EvangelineA on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 9 a.m., with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, from 3:30-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 7 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Mary will be laid to rest in Reed Cemetery.

Mary was born in Evangeline on Aug. 13, 1943, to Theonis Mire and Nina Bergeaux Mire. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 18, 2018. Mary was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She liked to watch TV, drink coffee and sew. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Joyce Lee Hebert of Evangeline; her son, George Hebert (Jennifer) of Evangeline; her daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Lavergne (Frank, Sr.) of Jennings; her brother, Edward Mire, Sr., of EvangelineA; her three sisters, Doris Miller of Evangeline, Jo Ellen Mire of Roanoke and Leona Fontenot of EvangelineA; her five grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca, Sarah, Stacy and Frank, Jr.; and her 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Theonis and Nina Mire; her sister, Maudry Jane Mire; her great-granddaughter, Heidi Dietz; and her great-grandson, Dustin Touchet Jr.

Carrying Mary to her final resting place in Reed Cemetery will be Frank Lavergne, Sr, Frank Lavergne, Jr., Ted Fontenot, Jonthan Koula, Edward Mire and Benjamin Koula.

