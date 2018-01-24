Mary Esther Broussard

A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Esther Broussard, 81, of Lake Arthur will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Mary will be laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Mary was born in Lake Arthur on Oct. 17, 1936, to Albert Hanks, Sr. and Margaret Guidry Hanks.

She was called to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 22, 2018.

Mary was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest pleasure came from her love for her family. She loved to go to the casino, play bingo, travel and watch LSU football. Her kind, caring actions and words taught all who knew her the definitions of love and family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Broussard of Lake Arthur; her son, Brian “T-Bruce” (Rhonda) Broussard of Crystal Springs, Miss.; her daughter, Margaret Broussard (John) Martin of Lake Arthur; her seven grandchildren, Chasity, Darby, Ron, Candace, John Jr., Travis and Ashley; as well as 22 great-grandchildren.

Mary now rejoices in Heaven with her parents, Albert and Margaret Hanks, Sr.; her grandchild, Wilfred Royce Broussard; her half-brother, Milton Hanks; her half-sister, Eula Mae Peshoff; and her three brothers, Harvey Herbert Hanks, John Voris “Tee” Hanks and Albert Hanks, Jr.

