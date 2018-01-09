Matilda ‘Jean’ McCoy

March 1, 1931 – January 5, 2018

ELTON – Funeral services for Matilda “Jean” McCoy, 86, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Elton, with Rev. Barrett Marcantel officiating.

The family received visitors on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 4-9 p.m. at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Elton. Visitation resumed on Monday morning at First Baptist Church of Elton from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Burial followed in China Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home.

Jean was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, friend and caregiver to all. She was also a devoted wife to her husband, Donivan McCoy, Sr., for 59 years until his passing in March 2007. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jennings and Elton for the majority of her life. She was a woman of strong faith and had a “servant’s heart.” Jean enjoyed camping, cooking and her flowers. She made the best cinnamon rolls and peanut brittle. She was also known in her family for her special Sunday dinners. Jean lived a simple life and worked hard to provide a loving home. She taught her children about the values of life, including faith, family and love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include her three sons, Donivan McCoy, Jr. and his significant other, Helen Rosette, and Frank James McCoy and wife Patricia, all of Elton, and Vincent Arlen McCoy and wife Colleen, of Lake Charles; four daughters, Loma Linda Bertrand and husband Jessie, and Tina Marie Buller, all of Elton, Naomi Benoit and husband, Randy of Welsh and Shannon Leah Guillory and husband Joey of Lake Charles; four sisters, Mary Granger of Moss Bluff, Wona Faye Breaux of Marion, Ind., Verna Hargrave of Beaumont, Texas, and Laurice Hulin and husband Hubert of Midland; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ulyssee and Edna Vincent; her husband, Donivan McCoy, Sr.; five sisters, Alia Thibodeaux, Pearly Vincent, Noelie Suir, Kelly Dugas and Elrina Benoit; four brothers, Clovis, Semar, Dewey and Minus Vincent; and one son-in-law, Lee Buller.

