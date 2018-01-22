Michael L. Doise

December 5, 1941- January 18, 2018

Elton – Funeral services for Michael L. Doise, 76, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Elton, with Father William Miller officiating.

The family received visitors on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, from 4-9 p.m. at Ardoin Funeral Home in Elton, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation resumed on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial followed at St. Paul’s Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home.

Mike was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a devoted husband to Roussella for 49 years. It is comforting to know they are together in heaven. Mike took great pride in fulfilling his roles of father and grandfather. Spending time with his 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild brought joy to his life.

Mike was also called “Uncle Mike” by the many livestock families and “pig people” from Southwest Louisiana to the Midwest. “Uncle Mike” was a part of livestock shows for 45 years. Another part of Mike’s life was farming. He was a third generation farmer for 54 years, with his sons following in his footsteps.

In Mike’s very last days, he said he felt blessed and always reminded his children that things could always be worse.

Survivors include Mike’s three sons, Todd Doise of Elton, Luke Doise (Cindy) of Elton and Jude Doise (Lori) of Welsh; two daughters, Kayla Doise Little of Lake Charles and Alacia Doise Manuel (Garret) of Iota; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Phil Doise.