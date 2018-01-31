Nehemiah Dovente Gray

Funeral services for Nehemiah Dovente Gray will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in New Hope Baptist Church in Welsh.

Visitation will be held in the church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.

Nehemiah was born Aug. 3, 1992, in Jennings to the late Felecia Lenore Gray and Phillip Walls.

On Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, his life came to an end and Nehemiah was called home to be with the Lord.  He leaves to mourn his passing his father, Phillip Glenn Walls; two sons, Kacen Cole Vincent of Welsh and Nehemiah Dovonte Gray of Lake Charles; two brothers; Norris Zale Gray (Natasha) of Westlake and Norman Lee Gray of Texas; four nieces; four nephews; one great-niece; one Godchild; five aunts; 10 uncles; and a host of close family.

He was also loved, nurtured and raised by three very special aunts, Norrice Miller (Dwayne), Betty Gray Vickers and Etta Gray.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Felecia Lenore Gray; his grandmother, Rosella Gray; his grandfathers, Norris Gray and Willie Walls, Jr.; his Aunt Gretta Gray; and nephew Denzale Lampkin.

