Panic in the South: A somewhat fake news story

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

THE SOUTH – As residents prepare for the arrival of a bitter arctic blast, Fake News First caught up with community members as they prepared for unusually cold temps.

Road, driving hazards predicted

Law enforcement officer John Goodoleboy said the public could expect an increased number of patrolmen on roadways, as freezing rain and light snowfall are possible. Goodoleboy himself is anticipating the inevitable idiot drivers who will insist on traveling at the absolute worst times.

“We have a workplace bet every time severe weather hits the area,” the officer said. “Each of us chooses how many vehicles will end up in ditches because people around here do not understand the concept of icy roadways. I’m proud to say that I have won the bet over the past three winter storms. I can always depend on the public to prove me right.”

He added that irresponsible drivers could expect tickets if caught by law enforcement.

“Oh, if I have to stand on the side of a highway in 20-degree weather because you decided to drive like Dale Earnhardt in freezing rain, you’re totally getting fined,” he said.

Store shelves being emptied

Mary McCorporation was walking through the aisles of her chain store, humming happily as she observed the ransacked shelves.

“Natural disasters and extreme weather are great for business,” she said. “People wipe out the bread shelves, milk supply and every bit of our tobacco and beer inventory.”

However, some items remained fully stocked, like first aid kits, batteries, smoke detectors, diapers and baby food.

McCorporation smiled as she swam through a room filled with money.

“I love harsh winter weather,” she called out from beneath a pile of $20 bills. “Did I mention my husband is a plumber?”

Plumbers are on standby

In fact, Billy McCorporation was just a few blocks from his wife’s store, drinking coffee at a local diner as he patiently awaited the first call reporting busted pipes.

“People could probably avoid calling me if they wrapped their pipes but I’m not complaining,” he said, sipping his eighth cup of $1 coffee that comes with free refills while taking up space at a table that could be used by customers who tip. “I mean, it’s the circle of financial life. The customers pay me, I buy items from a local store and we all pay taxes that benefit vital public programs like fireworks at New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July.”

Upon hearing this statement, an unidentified customer shouted from across the diner, “The New Year’s Eve fireworks show used to be bigger and better! How can this town survive without an ample fireworks display?”

Firefighters brace for the worst

According to firefighter Smokey Jackson, arctic blasts bring not only roadway hazards but home heating hazards, too.

“People will binge-watch every episode of ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘The Crown’ on Netflix but you can’t get them to take a few minutes to move a pile of clothes away from the space heater,” he said. “And, you know, if you can afford subscriptions to five different streaming services, why can’t you buy an electric blanket or heater that doesn’t have exposed wires?”

Jackson suggested people save money by canceling streaming services in favor of jail-breaking an Amazon Fire Stick.

“I was able to watch ‘IT’ while the movie was still in theaters,” he said of his preferred brand of piracy. “The picture quality wasn’t top-notch but pirates can’t be particular.”

Residents react

Though at the time of this report absolutely no precipitation of any kind was falling, citizens were running through the streets screaming in panic, desperately holding onto their supplies of milk and bread.

“This is the South,” cried one woman. “We can survive hurricanes, floods and the loss of our beloved Confederate monuments. But cold weather? We’ll never make it. All the hot gumbo in the world can’t save us.”

Meanwhile, resident Bruce Hick stood on his porch shivering yet smirking.

“All them people like to talk about global warming but it don’t feel too warm to me,” he said smugly.

Hick’s daughter Jane added, “Dad hasn’t really taken the time to learn about global warming. He heard Sean Hannity say once that it was a hoax, so that was the end of the discussion for him.”