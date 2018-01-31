Ray Marcantel

LAKE ARTHUR – A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for Ray Marcantel of Lake Arthur on Friday, Jan. 25, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Monsignor Ronald Groth officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 4:3-9 p.m., with a Cursillo Rosary recited at 6 p.m. with the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honorguard. The family requests that visitation resume on Friday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass.

Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Ray was born in Basile on Dec.18, 1945, to Edward Marcantel and Leona Benoit Marcantel. He was called from this life on Jan. 24, 2018.

Ray was a barber since 1962 and retained an up-to-date license as a barber. He owned several barber shops in DeRidder and was even a barber at Fort Polk. In 2009, Ray started holding barber shop jam sessions. The jam sessions were originally started by Mr. August Broussard and Glenn LeBlanc and have now grown to 10-12 musicians. The jam sessions have been seen all over the United States and in 20 foreign countries. Ray was very proud to have been able to help these musicians. People were able to enjoy getting their hair cut and enjoy a concert at the same time. Ray’s shop was located on Nemento Street in Lake Arthur. He also worked as a truck driver for West Brothers and Howard Brothers and as a driver for Wal-Mart for 30 years until his retirement from Wal-Mart. Ray overall worked 41 years as a Truck Driver with no accidents. He was elected as Police Chief of Lake Arthur in 2014. Ray was an honorary member of the third and fourth Degree Knights from 1986 until 2018. He also severed as an Usher at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur. Ray was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Louella “Lou” Bertrand Marcantel of Lake Arthur; stepson Tony (Cynthia) Burkholder of Gismer; daughters Robin M. (Russel) McInnis of Anacoco and Mona M. Brinkley of Leesville; stepdaughters Charlene B. Grant of Deridder and Dawn Mary B. (Jeff) Picard of Sunset; granddaughter raised by the Marcantels, Whitney L. Burkholder of Carencro; brothers Kenneth (Pam) Marcantel of Eunice and Gary Marcantel of Utah; sister Linda M. Fontenot of Kinder; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Marcantel and Leona B. Marcantel; brothers Jack Marcantel and Clayborne Marcantel; and stepdaughter Paula Bailey.

Carrying Ray to his final resting place in St. Anthony’s Cemetery will be Keith Broussard (Assistant Police Chief), Travis Spencer (Deputy), Mike Conner (Ex-Police Chief), Jeff Picard (Son-in-law), Joe Morvant (Musician) and Eric Benoit (Musician).

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.