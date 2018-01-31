Ronald John Shuff

Ronald John Shuff, 60, of Iota was born in Jennings, on July 16, 1957, to Renes Shuff and Lorine Cole Shuff. He was called to his Heavenly Father on January 27, 2018. Ronald will be greatly missed by all those who loved him and had the pleasure of knowing him.

The family of Ronald has decided to honor his wishes, upon cremation, in which arrangements are being handle by Matthews and Son Funeral Home.

Ronald is survived by his son, Chad Shuff (Tasha) of Lake Arthur; his daughter, Desira Davis of Jennings; five grandchildren, Laicen , Mia, Hannah, Gracelyn and Jamie; his sister, Pat Trahan (Dale) of Welsh; his longtime companion, Barbara Ann Delp of Iota; his nephews, Scotty and Stephen, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Renes and Lorine Cole Shuff.

