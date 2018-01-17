Roy J. Faul

Roy J. Faul, a resident of Hahnville, passed away Jan. 12, 2018, in Mount Hermon.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. in Norco on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Roy was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Welsh.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Gibbs Faul and two daughters, Jessica Hanemann (Chip) and Jenna Behlar (Joshua). He is also survived by his grandsons, Cole Hanemann, Maxwell Behlar and Mavrick Behlar; one sister, Linda Hollie (Harland); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lebon and Mary Lou Chaisson Faul; and nieces Trudy Lynn Hollie and Tracy Lynn Jones.

Roy was an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War and retired from Union Carbide. After retirement, he worked as a seafood truck driver. He loved camping. His second home was in Mount Hermon, where he could be found enjoying nature. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

