Rozelia Lewis Lavan

Rozelia Lewis Lavan, 87, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at Jennings Living Center.

Celebration of Life services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, located at 1014 S Main Street in Jennings, with Reverend Gerald Perkins officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Rozelia was a native and lifelong resident of Jennings. She was born on Oct. 13, 1930, to her loving parents, Antoine (Babe) and Mary Joubert Lewis. She was employed at Heywood Oil Syndicate for five years. She was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Rozelia leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Barbara Flanagain of Jennings and Rosanna Lynn (Terry) Knoxon of Rosharon, Texas; one son, Michael Lavan of Jennings,; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Rozelia was preceded in death by her parents, Antoine (Babe) and Mary Joubert Lewis; a brother, Willard Lewis; and two sisters, Eula Allen and Eulena Price.

Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at semien-lewismortuary.com .