Samuel Phillip Lewis, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Samuel (Sam) Phillip Lewis, Jr., 57, of Welsh will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at New Hope Baptist Church, 205 Prudhomme St. in Welsh, with Pastor Jessy Jackson officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral.

Burial will be in Bon Pasteur Cemetery in Welsh.

Sam entered into eternal rest on Jan. 7, 2018, at his residence.

Sam was a native of Jonesboro and lived most of his life in Welsh. He was born on Jan. 21, 1960, to Delores Floyd and Samuel Phillip Lewis, Sr. He worked as a Warehouse Worker with Ross Martin Co./Corporate Express and was a Pizza Delivery Driver with Domino’s Pizza.

Sam is survived by his wife, Delesse Marie Lewis and was preceded in death by both parents.

