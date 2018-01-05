Sandra Marie Matthews

Funeral services for Sandra Marie Matthews, 56, of Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, in David J. and Rosa Fondel Church Chapel

located in Semien-Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State Street, Jennings. Pastor La’Juan Robinson will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m until time of services in the chapel.

Burial will be in Peterson Cemetery.

She was a cashier at Orange Beauty Supply in Jennings.

She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Ivy Matthews of Houston, Texas, Tory Fontenette of Japan and Latisha Matthews Boudreaux of Jennings; two brothers, Rogers Matthews and Phillip Matthews; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Parker; her father, Rogers Matthews; a brother, Carl Matthews; and a grandchild, Kendall Matthews.

Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at www. semien-lewis mortuary.com .