Funeral services for Sandra Marie Matthews, 56, of Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018,  in David J. and Rosa Fondel Church Chapel

located in Semien-Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State Street, Jennings. Pastor  La’Juan   Robinson will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m until time of services in the chapel.

Burial will be in Peterson Cemetery.

She was a cashier at Orange Beauty Supply in Jennings.

She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Ivy Matthews of  Houston, Texas, Tory  Fontenette of Japan and Latisha Matthews Boudreaux of Jennings;  two brothers, Rogers Matthews and Phillip Matthews; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Parker; her father, Rogers Matthews; a brother, Carl Matthews; and a grandchild, Kendall Matthews.

