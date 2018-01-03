Save a life this month

Millions of Americans would die each year if not for those willing to donate blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness month, and there is generally a shorter supply of blood during the winter months. About one in seven people in the U.S. entering a hospital are in need of blood and about 39,000 units of blood are needed daily for emergency treatment of cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and accident victims, as well as a variety of other patients.

Blood donors are vitally important because blood cannot be manufactured or harvested, and its shelf life is only about 42 days.

Giving blood is easy — it’s as simple as finding a donation center near you or giving during a blood drive. There are donation centers in both Lake Charles and Lafayette, but LifeShare frequently visits Jennings to do blood drives.

You can donate blood up to six times a year. Each donation is processed into parts that can save the lives of three different people with three different needs. Though 60 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, only 5 percent actually do.

Though all blood types are needed, type O and AB are especially important as type O-negative red blood cells and type AB-plasma can be transfused to any patient. If you are donating plasmas, you can donate every 28 days, and for blood every 56 days.

If you are unsure about donating, do some research on the topic and make sure you are healthy before you make your decision. Remember that your donation could mean life or death for someone in need of a specific blood type.