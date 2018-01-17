Stand tall or sit down

I’m Just Sayin’ by Shiela Smith

I do not remember the incident but my sister and father often tell a story from my fourth grade year. According to them, a boy who sat behind me in class had pulled my hair so I turned around and hit him. He tattled and I got in trouble.

The principal came into the classroom to fuss me. I have been 5-foot-9 since it seems second grade, so in my childhood I was often as tall as some adults. I got a bit close to the principal and, shaking my finger in his face, told him that he was wrong for punishing me for taking up for myself. The day ended with me in the principal’s office and my parents receiving a phone call.

Now, let me preface the rest of this column by saying that yes, I realize that was rude and, yes, it is important for people of all ages to respect authority and all that polite stuff. But I believed then and still do today that people should never shrink back from holding authority accountable and standing up for what is right, whether that involves facing down an administrator, parent, boss, church leader, elected official, judge or anyone else. Yes, you might face negative consequences but what does that matter when those controlling certain aspects of your life are already burdening you through their decisions?

This is why I admire Vermilion Parish educator Deyshia Hargrave. After seeing footage this past week of her posing valid questions and concerns to school board officials and the superintendent — AKA her bosses — I have decided she is an excellent role model for students. As adults, we often talk about children needing to learn how to stand up for the right reasons. We talk about the backwards actions of elected leaders. We talk about some in law enforcement overstepping their bounds. We talk about people’s freedoms being trampled on by the government. Unfortunately, some of the very same individuals who discuss these matters are the same ones saying that Hargrave was at fault for speaking in a public meeting where she had been given permission to speak.

Over the 12 years that I have worked with this newspaper, I have attended multiple public meetings each month. I have seen interesting displays of behavior by both the public and officials. I only saw two people escorted by police from meetings in those years. One individual refused to stop cursing while yelling over individuals who had permission to speak to the crowd. At a different meeting, one person continued yelling quite personal information about a municipal employee and ignored warnings that he would be removed from the meeting.

I have never seen, however, an elected official ask for someone to be removed from a meeting because they asked valid questions during a “comment” period. Most elected officials have the brains to realize that if they sidestep logical questions during a public meeting, a red flag rises that tells everyone the official has information to hide.

The Vermilion school board president and his backers showed no interest in informing the public or taking educators’ and constituents’ concerns into consideration.

Sometimes sitting politely and quietly hoping things get better accomplishes nothing. Would the current and past decisions of the Vermilion Parish School Board have received such necessary attention had Hargrave said or done nothing?

If you don’t stand tall, then continue doing nothing but keeping a seat warm.