The most wonderful time of the year?

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

Although I love the warmth of the holidays, the magic of the season and the heartwarming visits with loved ones, as my children grow up and establish independent lives, Christmas has become a bittersweet time of year for me. My family traditions began slowly changing in recent years but this year was a complete upheaval.

When planning our holiday schedule, I contacted my three (legally) adult children to find out their work, school, family and social schedules, and where they could fit mom-time into their busy lives. As difficult as it is for me to accept, I’m no longer the center of their universe. I realize this is a part of their growing up and I must work around this phase of their lives. I know it’s necessary for them to learn who they are in the world before they ultimately, and eventually, return home.

The week prior to Christmas, my family experienced a particularly difficult time when one of our members was faced with a sudden medical emergency, my son’s somewhat new bike was stolen and my car was broken into. Several other inconveniences and discomforts were sprinkled in between these events and by the time Christmas was over, I was all too glad to see the holiday come to an end.

I also know, as does any other Christian, that when you are on the right spiritual path the enemy will hurl all he has at you to steal your joy. I’m ashamed to admit I allowed my joy to be stolen entirely too much over the past week. No matter how strongly rooted your faith; the enemy has a way of hitting us right where it hurts. Before I had a chance to recover from one event, I was feeling the sting of another. It’s easy to forget the big picture here and take a necessary moment to regroup and pray for strength and wisdom.

Despite seemingly devastating events, God has a way of lining up blessings along the way, including people who were there with assistance, support and even a shoulder to cry on when things were overwhelming. He puts those you need in your life right when you need them. For that I’m grateful, so no matter how rough this year seems to be ending, I have faith that 2018 will give birth to a new beginning.