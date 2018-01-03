There’s an app for that

The Way I See It by Don West

It’s the New Year and time for us to make all those resolutions to lose weight, quit smoking, pray more, stop gossiping, exercise, make amends, forgive more easily or be more tolerant. You can add your own to the list but don’t write them in stone because by spring, you will probably have eliminated most of them. If you are like me, probably the end of the week will find the list pared down appreciably.

At my age, I have to make lists to remember to pick up milk and bread but I usually forget or lose the list. While I am on the subject, Bobbye and I have an “app” that we use to cut down on trips to the store. When one of us discovers that we need an item, we can add it to the list on our phone and the other one gets the update. I recommend it for all senior citizens. If you want a name of the “app”, you can message me on Facebook.

Wow, who would have thought I could be so “techie.” Thank God for grandchildren who help me with all this stuff.

We got new phones in 2017 and our education continues as we learn new ways to mess up the phones so our grandchildren can straighten them out when we visit. We are learning to appreciate these new “voice” commands whereby we can talk to the phone and tell it to “set the timer for 15 minutes,” for example. It will remind us of an appointment or to take our vitamins, and pretty soon our brains will be dead because we don’t have to retain anything. We can just rely on that little piece of decorative plastic to do everything for us. When I can tell it to pull the weeds in the flower beds, then I will be sitting in tall corn.

I used to remember phone numbers (still retain some from my childhood) but today there are so many area codes and prefixes, it takes a smart phone to retain all those numbers. I can’t remember what I had for breakfast and it’s only mid-morning.

I am pretty sure there is a hidden agenda by the young people today to confuse the elderly until we surrender and go into “the home” without resistance. They will then take over the world and can become CEO of a major corporation on the day they finish high school. They will remove all the rules, ethical behavior and good manners, and take a pill or drink to create whatever mood is needed for that particular instant. They are already legalizing “pot” but many of my peers have been using since the turbulent 60’s, when the world started to go to hell in a hand basket. It is still headed downhill like a runaway manure wagon with no signs of slowing down.

Well, I won’t have much longer to worry about it unless they come up with a pill to make my body 21 again. I think my odometer is about to roll over.

Hope we all have a healthy and happy 2018.