Tourist Commission announces new website, branding

The Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Tourist Commission, Economic Development, Gator Chateau, Film Commission and Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the launch of the new website, www.jeffdavis.org.

Although the website has the same previous address, it contains many new enhancements for visitors, locals and the business community. In addition to the site, the agency is also unveiling the new rebranding effort of all entities. The main logo now includes the tagline: The Heart of I-10. Each entity will have its own unique logo, while still tying all entities together with one common look.

“This is another big step in moving Jeff Davis Parish forward,” said Marion Fox, CEO of JDP Economic Development. “We are utilizing the newest technology to promote our parish with site selection abilities for the Economic Development side, business listings and search capabilities for our Chamber of Commerce members, tourists, tour and event information for our visitors and locals, and many more features that will help our community. This is also coming at a great time, in conjunction with the construction of the new Gator Chateau project. As a whole, this will make our parish more attractive to prospective businesses interested in coming to the area. Our parish is growing by leaps and bounds, and we are proud and excited by this growth.”