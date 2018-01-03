Vernice Lopez

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Vernice Lopez announces her passing from this life on Dec. 29, 2017, at the age of 95.

Funeral services were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 1, from 3:30-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. until the time of her service at 1 p.m.

Vernice was laid to rest in Bertrand Cemetery.

Vernice was born in Hathaway to Marius Crochet and Evelyn Gary Crochet on Sept. 3, 1922. She was a homemaker and devoted her life to taking care of those she loved. Vernice retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board where she worked in the cafeteria for Barbe High School. She lived in Lake Charles for a number of years. Vernice loved to play Bingo and eat gumbo. Most of all, Vernice was a devoted grandmother and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Vernice is survived by her daughter, Eddie Jean Gary of Jennings; her grandchildren, Kent (Paula) Trahan and Donna Pavlick; her great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Kendall, Chasity, Brennon, Shannon and Kade; her great great-grandchildren, Layna and Katelyn Touchet, Bobby Scott and Blayce Ortego; as well as her sister, Vercie Richards (Travis) of Delhi.

Vernice now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Maruis and Evelyn Gary Crochet; her beloved husband, Louis Lopez; her daughter, Jeanette Lopez Trahan; and her two brothers and three sisters.

Carrying Vernice to her final resting place will be Kent Trahan, Jeffery Trahan, Kendall Trahan, Cleve Guidry, Michael Gary and Cliff Landry.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.