Welsh native visits JDP for book signing

Former Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) resident Debbie Anne Sonnier recently held a book signing at a local Jennings business.

Sonnier, now a resident of Moss Bluff, was a graduate of Iowa High School and spent over 20 years in the parish as a resident of Welsh.

“I have to say, it was a great welcome to be back,” she said. “As an author, my heart was so touched when I looked up from the signing table and The Steamer Trunk was so full of people, there wasn’t much walking space left. What an amazing experience it is when a community comes together to support a local author. People talked with each other, mingled in the shop and greeted me with such pleasure.”

Sonnier’s books feature romance with a touch of suspense. Sonnier, whose pen name is Taylor Anne, held the signing for her newest release, “Smoke and Embers,” a story about a woman’s efforts to move to on to find love again after a rocky marriage and ultimately the death of her husband. The newest release is the second in the “Up in Smoke” series, following the first release of the series, “Smoke and Mirrors.”

“For two hours, I talked with friends and strangers, answering questions about the books,” said Sonnier. “Yes, I am currently working on another book in the series.”