William Ray Trahan

Funeral Services honoring the life of William Ray Trahan will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 2 p.m., with Bro . Roy Platt officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 2 p.m.

William was born in Iowa on April 20, 1938, to Joseph Doris Trahan and Delia Marie Gay Trahan.

He was called to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 2, 2018.

William loved to draw, paint and travel any chance he was given. He also loved spending time with his family and playing with his nieces and nephews. William was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

William is survived by his two brothers, Fred Trahan (Betty) of Jennings and Richard Trahan of Sulphur; two sisters, Ruby Stratton of Lake Charles and JoAnn Meador of Marietta, Ga.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph And Delia Trahan; his three sisters, Ruth Smith, Jane Chaisson and Mildred Trahan; his five brothers, Lee Trahan, Warren Trahan, Joseph Trahan “Jr”, Riley Trahan and John Edward Trahan; and his half-brother, Walter Trahan, Sr.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.