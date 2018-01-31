Youth group sews for Alzheimer’s patients

Six members of the Our Lady Help of Christians (OLHC) Catholic Church youth group spend their Sunday afternoon sewing stimulation activity mats and vests for senior citizens with Alzheimer’s.

OLHC Youth Minister Melody Trahan said she came across the idea while searching online for sewing projects for the group.

“Last year, our youth group, ranging from sixth to eighth grade, did another sewing project making dresses and shorts for children in Nicaragua,” she said. “I began searching online for more sewing projects and discovered these texture and activity mats for Alzheimer’s patients. The mats were designed to include various textured materials for patients to feel, stimulating or comforting them through the sense of touch. I thought this would be a good project for the group to not only learn and practice sewing skills and techniques but also to do something to help others.”

The mats consisted of different textured materials like sheepskin, crinkle plastic and even a clear vinyl window where a picture could be added.

“They even made a doll with the textured materials,” said Melody.

While planning for the sewing day, Trahan approached her friend, Gayle McFarlain to help out. McFarlain also sews and often volunteers in the community.

“She told me her youth project was to get the kids sewing activity blankets for Alzheimer’s patients in the area,” said McFarlain. “I have a long history of needlework and sewing, so knew I could do that.”